New Suit - Contract

United HealthCare Services Inc. and other plaintiffs sued DL Investment Holdings f/k/a Durall Capital Holdings LLC Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, brought by Sinton Scott Minock Kerew, seeks to enforce an executed stand down agreement to end an arbitration over fraudulent claims for the reimbursement of laboratory services. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00228, United Healthcare Services, Inc. et al v. Dl Investment Holdings, LLC.