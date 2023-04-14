New Suit

Robins Kaplan filed a lawsuit claiming tens of millions of dollars in damages on behalf of UnitedHealthcare Friday in California Central District Court. The suit accuses Radiology Partners of engaging in a 'pass-through' billing scheme in which the plaintiff was billed for services which were not actually performed at inflated prices. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02825, United Healthcare of Texas, Inc. et al v. Radiology Partners, Inc.

Health Care

April 14, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

United Health Care Services Inc

United Healthcare of Texas, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Robins Kaplan

defendants

Radiology Partners, Inc.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims