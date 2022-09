New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The complaint, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy under an employee welfare benefit plan. The court action names Jerardo Murillo, Joshua Shaltry and Kimberlee Uhelski. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 0:22-cv-02171, United Healthcare Insurance Company v. Murillo et al.