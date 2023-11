News From Law.com

In one of eight cases filed by a Coral Gables law firm against United Healthcare on behalf of hospital-based pathologists, the doctors allege the insurance giant refuses to pay for their services. Pathology Consultants of South Broward LLC is the plaintiff suing United Healthcare of Florida Inc., United Healthcare Insurance Co., and Neighborhood Health Partnerships Inc., as defendants.

Florida

November 21, 2023, 1:18 PM

