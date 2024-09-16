Who Got The Work

April L. Fredrickson and Jessica D. Osborne of Miller Nash have entered appearances for Fred Meyer Stores in a pending lawsuit pertaining to labor union relations. The case, filed Aug. 1 in Oregon District Court by the Tedesco Law Group on behalf of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 555, accuses the defendant of breaching a collective bargaining agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut, is 3:24-cv-01251, United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 v. Fred Meyer Stores, Inc.

Oregon

September 16, 2024, 12:23 PM

United Food & Commercial Workers, Local 555

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555

Tedesco Law Group

Fred Meyer Stores Incorporated

Fred Meyer Stores, Inc.

Miller Nash

Nature of Claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations