Dinsmore & Shohl filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of United Fire & Casualty, a subsidiary of Progressive. The complaint, which names KDM Farms LLC and other defendants, seeks a declaration that the defendants must indemnify and exonerate United for all losses incurred as a result of fringe benefit bonds pursuant to an indemnity agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00674, United Fire And Casualty Company v. Kdm Farms, LLC et al.
Agriculture
April 19, 2023, 3:09 PM