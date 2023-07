New Suit - Contract

United Fire & Indemnity filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Fultra-Vest Construction, High Performance Building Supplies and Antonio Torres on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Clark Hill, seeks indemnification under two construction bonds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00040, United Fire & Indemnity Co. v. Futra-Vest Construction LLC et al.

Insurance

July 13, 2023, 6:14 PM

United Fire & Indemnity Company

Clark Hill

Antonio Torres

Futra-Vest Construction, LLC

High Performance Building Supplies

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract