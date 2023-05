New Suit

United Fire & Casualty Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Martin, Disiere, Jefferson & Wisdom, names Occidental Permian Ltd. and other claimants in connection with underlying litigation concerning an injury liability dispute. The case is 4:23-cv-01688, United Fire & Casualty Insurance Company v. PTW Energy Services, Inc. et al.

May 05, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

United Fire & Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Martin Disiere Jefferson Wisdom

defendants

Occidental Permian Ltd.

K-Bar Texas Electric, Inc.

Oxy Midstream Strategic Development, LLC

Ptw Energy Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute