New Suit

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the Lether Law Group on behalf of Progressive subsidiary United Financial Casualty Company, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of United in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00069, United Financial Casualty Company v. Wickam et al.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 6:59 PM