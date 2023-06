New Suit - Insurance

Progressive filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Patrick Howe Law, names the Wheel Logistics and other claimants in connection with underlying commercial general liability claims. The case is 5:23-cv-01096, United Financial Casualty Company v. The Wheel Logistics, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

United Financial Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Patrick Howe Law Apc

defendants

Haolin Lu

The Wheel Logistics, Inc.

Xuezhi Ren

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute