New Suit

United Financial Casualty, a subsidiary of Progressive, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Safety Max Trucking and other defendants on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Patrick Howe Law, seeks a declaration that United has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in connection with personal injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07595, United Financial Casualty Co. v. Safety Max Trucking Inc. et al.