New Suit

Progressive subsidiary United Financial Casualty sued Premo Concrete Construction and other defendants Thursday in Nevada District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Ranalli, Zaniel, Fowler & Morgan, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a fatal car accident. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00540, United Financial Casualty Company v. Premo et al.