Progressive subsidiary United Financial Casualty sued Premo Concrete Construction and other defendants Thursday in Nevada District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Ranalli, Zaniel, Fowler & Morgan, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a fatal car accident. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00540, United Financial Casualty Company v. Premo et al.