Who Got The Work

Kelli Jo Amador and Alan Howard Abes of Dinsmore & Shohl have stepped in as defense counsel to Meridian Security Insurance in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 22 in Ohio Southern District Court by Ward, Hocker, & Thornton on behalf of United Financial Casualty, a Progressive subsidiary. The suit seeks a declaration that United Financial has no duty to pay any proceeds of insurance in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole, is 1:24-cv-00087, United Financial Casualty Company v. Meridian Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 08, 2024, 4:40 PM

