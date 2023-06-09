United Financial Casualty Co., a subsidiary of Progressive, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court against Raul Alcazar and other defendants. The court case, filed by attorney Patrick M. Howe, seeks a declaration that United Financial has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04557, United Financial Casualty Company v. Leon et al.
Insurance
June 09, 2023, 7:10 PM