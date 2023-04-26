New Suit

United Financial Casualty Co., a subsidiary of Progressive, sued JBML Transportation Inc. and other defendants Wednesday in California Central District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by Patrick Howe Law, seeks a declaration that United Financial has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00740, United Financial Casualty Company v. Jbml Transportation Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 26, 2023, 7:48 PM

