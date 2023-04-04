New Suit

United Financial Casualty, a Progressive company, sued Miggy Mover LLC, Miguel A. Lopez and other defendants Tuesday in Washington Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by the Lether Law Group, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify Miggy Mover or Lopez in an underlying breach-of-contract lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00510, United Financial Casualty Company v. Israel et al.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

United Financial Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Lether Law Group

defendants

Aidan Israel

Chalse Okorom

Miggy Mover LLC

Miguel A Lopez

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute