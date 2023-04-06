New Suit

United Financial Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Alfonso Hernandez, Jorge Gomez-Acevedo and Melbin Quezada Carrera on Thursday in Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Lether Law Group, seeks a declaration that United has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants against claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-05043, United Financial Casualty Co. v. Hernandez et al.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 8:35 PM

Plaintiffs

United Financial Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Lether Law Group

defendants

Alfonso Hernandez

Jorge Gomez-Acevedo

Melbin Quezada Carrera

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute