United Financial Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Alfonso Hernandez, Jorge Gomez-Acevedo and Melbin Quezada Carrera on Thursday in Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Lether Law Group, seeks a declaration that United has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants against claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-05043, United Financial Casualty Co. v. Hernandez et al.
Insurance
April 06, 2023, 8:35 PM