New Suit - Employment

United Financial Casualty, a subsidiary of Progressive, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against DLJMK Inc. and its employees Bin Liu and Min Wang on Thursday in California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Patrick Howe Law, seeks a declaration that United has no duty to defend or indemnify DLJMK or Liu against Wang's personal injury claims stemming from a workplace accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06258, United Financial Casualty Co. v. DLJMK Inc. et al.