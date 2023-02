New Suit

United Financial Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm and other defendants on Tuesday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Office of M. Andrew Brison, seeks a declaration that United has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00093, United Financial Casualty Co. v. Arthur et al.