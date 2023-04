New Suit

Progressive company United Financial Casualty Co. filed a complaint for declaratory relief Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The case, filed by Lether Law Group, names Aman Expedite LLC and other claimants in connection with underlying wrongful death claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00587, United Financial Casualty Company v. Aman Expedite, LLC. et al.

April 18, 2023, 2:51 PM

United Financial Casualty Company

Lether Law Group

Aman Expedite, LLC.

Estate of Dmytro Pronin

Vitali Konko

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute