Amazon.com and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court case, filed by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of United Fabrics International Inc., accuses the defendant of selling fabric and garments that comprise substantially similar components of the plaintiff's copyrighted textile printing without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05990, United Fabrics International, Inc. v. Shenhe International Holding Group Co. Limited et al.

July 25, 2023, 5:36 AM

United Fabrics International, Inc.

Doniger Burroughs

Amazon.com, Inc.

Does 1 through 10

Shenhe International Holding Group Co. Limited

Zoetop Business Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims