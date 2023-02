New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com, Walmart and Sakka's Store Inc. were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of United Fabrics International Inc., contends that the defendants are selling apparel containing the plaintiff's copyrighted design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00991, United Fabrics International, Inc. v. Sakka's Store, Inc. et al.