New Suit - FOIA

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was sued on Aug. 8 in the District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court action, filed by Katten Muchin Rosenman on behalf of United Development Funding III LP (UDF) and United Development Funding IV, seeks records related to investigative communications between SEC staff and non-party Hayman Capital. According to the suit, while UDF was under SEC investigation, Hayman made efforts to drive down the price of its stock by allegedly undermining UDF’s reputation and market value. The case is 1:23-cv-02294, United Development Funding III, L.P et al v. U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission.

Government

August 09, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

United Development Funding III, L.P

United Development Funding IV

Plaintiffs

Katten Muchin Rosenman

defendants

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act