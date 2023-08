New Suit - Contract

Burr & Forman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Alabama Northern District Court on behalf of United Community Bank. The suit pursues claims against Holland Holdings and its members Steven Hurley and Shana Hurley for defaulting on over $275,000 in personal and business loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01006, United Community Bank v. Hurley et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 02, 2023, 10:36 AM

Plaintiffs

United Community Bank

Burr & Forman

defendants

Holland Holdings LLC

Shana Hurley

Steven Hurley

Tram Equity LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract