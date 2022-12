New Suit - Contract

Burr & Forman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of United Community Bank. The complaint pursues claims against Eckardt Electric Co., Eckardt Group and John R. Stephens for defaulting on a $8 million amended and restated revolving loan note. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05025, United Community Bank v. Eckardt Group, LLC et al.

December 22, 2022, 7:05 AM