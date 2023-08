Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ADP to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Kleinman Ginzberg on behalf of United Capital Source, accuses ADP of failing to remit Employee Retention Tax Credit funds which the plaintiff earned during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 1:23-cv-05998, United Capital Source Inc. v. ADP TotalSource Inc. et al.

Business Services

August 08, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

United Capital Source, Inc.

defendants

ADP Totalsource Inc.

ADP Totalsource FL XVI Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract