New Suit - Property Damage

Jones Walker filed a lawsuit alleging commercial property damage Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court on behalf of United Bulk Terminals Davant. The complaint targets American Commercial Barge Line. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02284, United Bulk Terminals Davant, LLC v. M/V Tennessee Merchant, along with its engines, tackle, apparel, boilers, furniture, equipment, appurtenances, etc., in rem et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 29, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

United Bulk Terminals Davant, LLC

Jones Walker

defendants

American Commercial Barge Line LLC

M/V Tennessee Merchant, along with its engines, tackle, apparel, boilers, furniture, equipment, appurtenances, etc., in rem

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel