New Suit - Declaratory Relief

Bowles Rice filed a lawsuit Friday in West Virginia Southern District Court on behalf of United Bank. The suit seeks declaratory judgment in a dispute regarding the proceeds from a certificate of deposit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-00488, United Bank v. Appicelli et al.

West Virginia

July 14, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

United Bank

Plaintiffs

Bowles Rice

defendants

Bridgette Appicelli

Sonja Rogers

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract