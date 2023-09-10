Sullivan & Cromwell partner Brian T. Frawley has entered an appearance for Syneos Health and certain current and former executives in a pending securities class action. The case, filed July 27 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses the defendants of downplaying business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and otherwise misleading investors regarding the company's financial health. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-06548, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, Journeymen, Local #38 Defined Benefit Pension Plan v. Syneos Health, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
September 10, 2023, 11:36 PM