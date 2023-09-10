Who Got The Work

Sullivan & Cromwell partner Brian T. Frawley has entered an appearance for Syneos Health and certain current and former executives in a pending securities class action. The case, filed July 27 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses the defendants of downplaying business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and otherwise misleading investors regarding the company's financial health. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-06548, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, Journeymen, Local #38 Defined Benefit Pension Plan v. Syneos Health, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 10, 2023, 11:36 PM

Plaintiffs

United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, Journeymen, Local #38 Defined Benefit Pension Plan

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Syneos Health, Inc.

Alistair Macdonald

Jason Meggs

Michelle Keefe

defendant counsels

Sullivan & Cromwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws