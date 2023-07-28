New Suit - Securities Class Action

Syneos Health, a biopharmaceutical company formerly known as InVentiv Health and Inc. Research, and former top executives were slapped with a securities class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses the defendants of constructing false statements in relation to the company's development capabilities and ability to retain contracts and execute clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06548, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, Journeymen, Local #38 Defined Benefit Pension Plan v. Syneos Health, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 28, 2023, 8:44 AM

Plaintiffs

United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, Journeymen, Local #38 Defined Benefit Pension Plan

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Syneos Health, Inc.

Alistair Macdonald

Jason Meggs

Michelle Keefe

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws