The United Association National Pension Fund filed an ERISA lawsuit against notary Christopher McGill Jr. and Western Surety on Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Conner & Winters, accuses McGill of submitting a fraudulent Verification of Receipt of Pension Benefits form on behalf of a deceased employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03250, United Association National Pension Fund v. McGill et al.
Texas
September 22, 2022, 8:20 PM