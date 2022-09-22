New Suit - ERISA

The United Association National Pension Fund filed an ERISA lawsuit against notary Christopher McGill Jr. and Western Surety on Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Conner & Winters, accuses McGill of submitting a fraudulent Verification of Receipt of Pension Benefits form on behalf of a deceased employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03250, United Association National Pension Fund v. McGill et al.

Texas

September 22, 2022, 8:20 PM