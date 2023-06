Removed To Federal Court

Brainway Airlineservices Ges Mbh removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to Illinois Northern District Court on Thursday. The suit, pertaining to a general sales agency agreement, was filed by Weidner & McAuliffe on behalf of United Airlines. Brainway is represented by Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott and Brown Hay & Stephens. The case is 1:23-cv-03786, United Airlines, Inc. v. Brainway Airlineservices Ges Mbh.

Transportation & Logistics

June 15, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

United Airlines, Inc.

defendants

Brainway Airlineservices Ges Mbh

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract