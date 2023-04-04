New Suit

United Airlines Inc. sued Chubb subsidiary ACE Property and Casualty Insurance on Tuesday in California Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, brought by Jetstream Legal, seeks a declaration that the defendant has a duty to indemnify United in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01611, United Airlines, Inc. v. Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Co.

Transportation & Logistics

April 04, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

United Airlines, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jetstream Legal Apc

defendants

Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Co.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute