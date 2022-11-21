Who Got The Work

Seyfarth Shaw partner Erin D. Foley has stepped in as defense counsel to Prospect Mold & Die Company in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 6 in Ohio Northern District Court by Vedder Price and Bailey Cavalieri LLC on behalf of Unitech Composites Inc., accuses the defendant of unlawfully poaching Unitech employees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Adams, is 5:22-cv-01797, Unitech Composites, Inc. v. Prospect Mold & Die Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 21, 2022, 10:38 AM