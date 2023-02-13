New Suit - Trade Secrets

Unisys Corporation sued Leon Gilbert and Micahel McGarvey Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The lawsuit, filed by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Kirkland & Ellis, accuses the defendants of misappropriating Unisys’ confidential information related to the company's digital workplace solutions business. Specifically, the complaint accuses McGarvey of downloading thousands of confidential Unisys documents to his personal laptop before leaving the company for competitor Atos SE. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00555, Unisys Corporation v. Gilbert et al.

Technology

February 13, 2023, 11:10 AM