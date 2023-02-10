New Suit - Trademark

Taylor English Duma filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Unique Sports Products Inc. The suit pursues claims against Yonex Corporation, a sporting equipment retailer, for its ongoing use of the 'Tour Grip' mark which the plaintiff contends is confusingly similar to its 'Tourna Grip' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00590, Unique Sports Products, Inc. v. Yonex Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 5:29 AM