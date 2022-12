Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Williams-Sonoma to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for shipping services, was filed by Ross & Asmar on behalf of Unique Logistics International. The case is 1:22-cv-07826, Unique Logistics International (NYC) LLC v. Williams-Sonoma Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 22, 2022, 7:40 PM