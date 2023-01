New Suit - Contract

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell and Thompson Coburn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court against Metrix Energy. The suit was filed on behalf of Union Tank Car Co., which targets the defendant for allegedly defaulting on leasing agreements for 49 railroad tank cars. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20319, Union Tank Car Company v. Metrix Energy LLC.

January 26, 2023, 6:01 PM