New Suit - Contract

Thompson Coburn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of railway equipment and maintenance company Union Tank Car Co. The suit pursues claims against IWC Oil & Refinery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01326, Union Tank Car Company v. IWC Oil & Refinery, LLC.

Energy

December 12, 2022, 6:11 PM