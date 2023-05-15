New Suit - Contract

Union Pacific filed a lawsuit against Trac Interstar LLC on Monday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, filed by Kutak Rock, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit; according to the underlying complaint, a tire on Union Pacific's semi-trailer became separated and crashed through the decedent's car window, causing a fatal wreck. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00198, Union Pacific Railroad Co. v. Trac Interstar LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

May 15, 2023, 8:46 PM

Union Pacific Railroad Company

Kutak Rock

Trac Interstar, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract