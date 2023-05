New Suit - Contract

Union Pacific filed a lawsuit Monday in Nebraska District Court seeking coverage for repairs in connection with underlying litigation arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit, filed by Kutak Rock, targets P&B Intermodal Services. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00197, Union Pacific Railroad Company v. P & B Intermodal Services, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

May 15, 2023, 8:24 PM

Union Pacific Railroad Company

Kutak Rock

P & B Intermodal Services, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract