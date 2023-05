New Suit - Contract

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, sued NueFuel TX LLC Thursday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Brown, Proctor & Howell, seeks $690,000 from the defendant for outstanding freight charges. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01206, Union Pacific Railroad Company v. NueFuel TX, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

May 25, 2023, 1:15 PM

