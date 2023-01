New Suit - Contract

Major U.S. railway Union Pacific filed a lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court seeking over $4.1 million from Texas-based energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan. The suit, brought by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, claims Kinder Morgan has failed to pay certain demurrage charges and other service fees. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00315, Union Pacific Railroad Company v. Kinder Morgan Liquids Terminals LLC et al.

January 30, 2023, 5:13 PM