New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, sued Cami Feek, in her official capacity as Commissioner of the Washington State Employment Security Department, Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, seeks to declare that the Washington Paid Family and Medical Leave Act does not apply to Union Pacific, as the federal Railroad Unemployment Insurance Act, which Union is subject to, preempts any state law affording 'sickness benefits' to railroad employees. The case is 3:23-cv-05028, Union Pacific Railroad Company v. Feek.