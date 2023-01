New Suit - Employment

Major U.S. railway Union Pacific filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court targeting the Washington State Employment Security Department. The case, brought by Cozen O'Connor, contends that the Railroad Unemployment Insurance Act and the Adamson Act prevent the defendant from mandating paid sick leave benefits beyond what has already been collectively bargained. The case is 2:23-cv-00052, Union Pacific Railroad Company v. Feek.