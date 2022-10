New Suit

Union Pacific filed a lawsuit alleging discriminatory taxation Monday in California Northern District Court against Alameda, Riverside and eight other California counties. The suit, brought by Dentons and Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, accuses the defendants of implementing higher tax rates on railroad property in comparison to other commercial and industrial properties. The case is 3:22-cv-06446, Union Pacific Railroad Company v. Alameda County et al.