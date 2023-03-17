Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Smith, Johnson, Allen, Connick & Hansen and the Sierra Crest Business Law Group on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PVC pipe producer Diamond Plastics Corp. to Nevada District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Parsons Behle & Latimer on behalf of the major U.S. railway Union Pacific, seeks the payment of an unpaid invoice for $336,520 in demurrage charges. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00110, Union Pacific Railroad Co. v. Diamond Plastics Corp.

Transportation & Logistics

March 17, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

defendants

Diamond Plastics Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract