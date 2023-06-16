New Suit - Contract

Sheppard Mullin sued the secretary of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, in the District of Columbia District Court on Friday surrounding alleged violations of the Administrative Procedure Act. The complaint, seeking to overturn the decision regarding adjudication for a Medicare medical billing dispute worth over $500,000, was filed on behalf of Union Pacific Emergency Physicians. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01759, Union Pacific Emergency Physicians LLC v. Xavier Becerra.

