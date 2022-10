New Suit

Union Mutual filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Jennifer Boyle and Philip Graniello on Thursday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by Morrison Mahoney, seeks a declaration that Union has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying sexual assault lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01358, Union Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. Boyle et al.

Connecticut

October 27, 2022, 6:01 PM