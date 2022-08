News From Law.com

On Chief Judge Janet DiFiore's penultimate day in office Tuesday, the New York court officers' union head shared a letter he wrote asking a grievance committee to consider disbarring her. The letter by Dennis Quirk, president of the New York State Court Officers Association, to the New York Grievance Committee for the Ninth Judicial District, cites what Quirk says are a litany of "egregious violations" of state rules of professional conduct.

New York

August 31, 2022, 12:39 PM